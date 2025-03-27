Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 515,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Shattuck Labs accounts for 2.3% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 299.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STTK

About Shattuck Labs

(Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.