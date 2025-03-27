Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,461,321 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,416,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Tapestry worth $1,859,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,258 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.4 %

Tapestry stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

