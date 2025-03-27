TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

TRP opened at $48.43 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

