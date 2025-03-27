Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.14 Million Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tanger were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Tanger by 3,393.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tanger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tanger by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Price Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 126.44%.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

