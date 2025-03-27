Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.29 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $60.57 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

