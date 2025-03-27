Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Powell Industries were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $185.34 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.