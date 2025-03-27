Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.