TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is Robotti Robert’s 10th Largest Position

Robotti Robert decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 491,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC comprises about 2.5% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,399,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 219,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 533,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 216.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 18,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,630.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 270,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Activity

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.