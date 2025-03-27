The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,405 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

