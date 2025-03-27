The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor Purchases 20,000 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor bought 20,000 shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,127.36. This trade represents a 76.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 255,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

