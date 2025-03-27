The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after purchasing an additional 130,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after buying an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,003,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -179.25%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

