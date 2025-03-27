The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $85,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 83.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 35.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.2 %

TTD stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

