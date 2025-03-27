Thomas P. Durels Sells 5,779 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,904.84. The trade was a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 125,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

