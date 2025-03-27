Thor Pruckl Sells 10,169 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EGY stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Featured Stories

