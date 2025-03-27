TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,596,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

