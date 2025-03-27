TIAA Trust National Association Sells 2,573 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

