Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.10. Tilly’s shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 45,792 shares.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

