Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 21.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 75,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

