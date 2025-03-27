Tommy G. Thompson Sells 2,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This represents a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

UTHR opened at $310.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its 200 day moving average is $356.31. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $221.53 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

