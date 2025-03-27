Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – March 24th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in the development, deployment, or use of AI technologies. These companies often drive innovation across various sectors, leveraging machine learning, deep learning, and data analytics to improve products, services, and operational efficiency, which can result in high growth potential and volatility in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,795,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded up $4.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $5.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.29. 7,998,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,520. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

