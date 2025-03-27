TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 9.6% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,394.83 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,341.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total transaction of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

