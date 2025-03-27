Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 32,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $465,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,322,696 shares in the company, valued at $61,944,233.68. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $610,400.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.8 %

TZOO opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

