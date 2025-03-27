Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 420,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,389,000. Marvell Technology comprises about 8.9% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,310.73. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

