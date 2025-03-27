Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tribal Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Tribal Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of TRB stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 37.60 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 880,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,641. The firm has a market cap of £83.98 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.35. Tribal Group has a twelve month low of GBX 34.52 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.72.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.00%.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

