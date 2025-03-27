TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 15,401 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TrueMark Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 48,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

