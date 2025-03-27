TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 7,941 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.