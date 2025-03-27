TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 8,365 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 324.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 126,306 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

DEA stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.