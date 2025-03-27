TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 98,823 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

TrueMark Investments LLC lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,823 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $6,218,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 898,852 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 970,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 794,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,363,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 787,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

