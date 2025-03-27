TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $31.64. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 19,329 shares.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $586.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

