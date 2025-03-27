TSE:CJR Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

