Tyler Stone Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $128.64 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $169.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 171,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,598,794. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,498,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,601,684.56. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,055,909 shares of company stock valued at $289,763,290. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.