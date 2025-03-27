Tyler Stone Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,920,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.99 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.