Tyler Stone Wealth Management Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSST. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

GSST stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.



The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

