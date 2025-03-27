U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.