UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $217,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after buying an additional 864,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,028,164,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $280.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.74.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

