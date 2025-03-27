UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $62,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $544.20.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

