United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes $449,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $151.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.64 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

