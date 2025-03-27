United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $178.04 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $173.02 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

