UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

