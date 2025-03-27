UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 107,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 61,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

