US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Price Performance
UCLE stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
US Nuclear Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.