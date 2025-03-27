US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCLE stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

