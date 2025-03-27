VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.06% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $78,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after buying an additional 11,320,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,659,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,504,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 537.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 402,670 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

