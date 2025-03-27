Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,634,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,955,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,056,000 after purchasing an additional 950,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,698,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,899,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,370,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

