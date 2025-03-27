Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $11,398,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,390,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,864,000. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 732,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

