Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the February 28th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vaso Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VASO opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Vaso has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

