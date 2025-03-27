Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.7% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,101,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $235.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

