Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $931.2-$988.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.33 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-2.930 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

