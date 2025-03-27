Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Announces Earnings Results

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Virgin Wines UK had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 5.99%.
VINO opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.72. The company has a market capitalization of £27.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.18. Virgin Wines UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.
The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.
