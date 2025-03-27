Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,090 Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,681,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

