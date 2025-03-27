Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 4,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $589,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,036,560.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vital Farms by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,625,000 after buying an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 415,614 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 297,684 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

